Just Transition?

South Africa: Eskom faces court challenge on Richards Bay gas plant

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 29 July 2022 11:39

Workers load liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, as locals resort to using it as backup energy during frequent power outages in Soweto, South Africa July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa’s first ever legal challenge of a gas-to-power plant takes place next week as the authorisation granted to Eskom to build a facility at Richards Bay is contested in the Pretoria High Court.

An environmental authorisation granted to state-owned Eskom will be challenged by the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) and non-profit environmental group groundWork, with the case being heard on August 2 and 3.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business