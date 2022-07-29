An environmental authorisation granted to state-owned Eskom will be challenged by the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) and non-profit environmental group groundWork, with the case being heard on August 2 and 3.
South Africa: Eskom faces court challenge on Richards Bay gas plant
