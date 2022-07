Washington’s top diplomat will start his tour on 7 August in South Africa, where he will unveil a long-delayed new US strategy for sub-Saharan Africa that National Security Council special adviser Judd Devermont has been working on since last year. Then he is off to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda to help calm rising tensions between the two neighbours in eastern Congo, as The Africa Report first revealed on 27 July.

