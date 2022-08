This is part 3 of a 4-part series

Two decades after the creation of the African Union (AU), the cogs of this complex machine still do not seem to be well oiled, the results after twenty years of activity seem very minimal… Especially in terms of security.

The continent, particularly West Africa, has become the global epicentre of terrorism, and coups d’état have become commonplace, without the organisation managing to make its voice heard.