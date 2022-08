This is not the first time that unga has played a big role in politics. One afternoon in May 2017, then-cabinet secretary for agriculture Willy Bett organised a press conference in his office to unveil two-kilogram packets of subsidised maize flour.

Bett asked the reporters covering the event live to zoom in on the printed words ‘GOK @Sh90’ on one of the packets “so that viewers at home can see”.

“The imprint means that this is a property of the government of Kenya and must retail at KSh90 ($0.76) and not a shilling more,” he said.