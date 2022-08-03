Should Nigeria launch a national carrier or support indigenous airlines?

The carrier flew a total of 240 passengers from Lagos directly to China on its Boeing 777 aircraft. This was a major milestone for an airline that was launched barely eight years ago – and one that is operating in Nigeria’s tumultuous aviation industry conditions.

“We are not stopping with Guangzhou – India is next, and Israel is in the works,” said Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, at the launch of the China flight operations.

Also planned for subsequent launches are Malabo in Equatorial Guinea and Kinshasa in the DRC. Meanwhile, plans are underway for the relaunch of Nigeria’s defunct national carrier, Nigeria Air.