Should Nigeria launch a national carrier or support indigenous airlines?

By Temitayo Lawal
Posted on Wednesday, 3 August 2022 18:55

Air Peace Boeing 777-300 aircarft at Lagos airport, Nigeria September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Air Peace, a Nigerian private airline, expanded its operations to Asia by launching its direct one-weekly flight to Guangzhou, China on 13 July, bringing the airline's international routes to three, including Dubai and Johannesburg.

The carrier flew a total of 240 passengers from Lagos directly to China on its Boeing 777 aircraft. This was a major milestone for an airline that was launched barely eight years ago – and one that is operating in Nigeria’s tumultuous aviation industry conditions.

“We are not stopping with Guangzhou – India is next, and Israel is in the works,” said Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, at the launch of the China flight operations.

Also planned for subsequent launches are Malabo in Equatorial Guinea and Kinshasa in the DRC. Meanwhile, plans are underway for the relaunch of Nigeria’s defunct national carrier, Nigeria Air.

