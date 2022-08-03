Electoral battleground

Kenya 2022: Who will be crowned leader of voter-rich Nakuru county?

By Son Gatitu
Posted on Wednesday, 3 August 2022 15:29

A UDA branded chair is seen at during William Ruto's political campaign in Nakuru County. (photo: twitter)

Kenya’s top presidential candidates William Ruto and Raila Odinga have been competing for attention in the voter-rich Rift Valley region.

Their focus has been intense in the counties of Uasin Gishu and particularly Nakuru. Both Ruto, the current deputy president, and Raila, a former prime minister, are banking on the diverse cultures of Nakuru county to secure their numbers come election day. But have Nakuru voters been swayed by either candidate?

Nakuru is the third largest county in Kenya by population, behind only Nairobi and Kiambu. It has a population of more than 2.16 million, according to the 2019 census, of which 1.05 million are registered voters. The expansive county is also the gateway into the Rift Valley region, home to 14 counties and 5.34 million voters.

