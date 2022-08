“We should no longer be content to celebrate the natural resource potential of our country indefinitely. It is up to us to exploit it. DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi launched on Thursday 28 July, calls for tenders for three gas blocks and 27 oil blocks, two of which were returned last February by Ventora Development, one of the companies of the Israeli businessman Dan Gertler.

Spread over the country’s main sedimentary basins, the Coastal Basin, the Central Basin and the basins of the western branch of the East African Rift, these resources are estimated at some 22 billion barrels of crude oil and 66 billion cubic meters (nm³) of gas.