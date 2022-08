At the third Algeria-Niger-Nigeria tripartite ministerial meeting on 28 July in Algiers, the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, and his counterparts from Nigeria, Timipre Sylva, and Niger, Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalise the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Project (TSGP).

This will pave the path to eventually bring billions of cubic meters of Nigerian gas to Algeria through Niger, according to the official agency Algeria Press Service (APS). Algeria will then be able to send Nigerian gas via the Transmed to the European Union, which is connected to Italy via Tunisia, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) is transported by tankers.