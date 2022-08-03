sky traffic

Ethiopian Airlines to launch Airbus A350-1000 in Africa

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Wednesday, 3 August 2022 15:41

Ethiopian Airlines, the continent's largest airline, is expecting four A350-1000s ©Airbus

Already a pioneer of the A350 on the continent, the Ethiopian flagship carrier has just opted for its latest – and largest – model, the A350-1000, of which it is to receive four.

On 29 June 2016, the very first operational Airbus A350 in Africa, an A350-900, landed in Addis Ababa, the hub of Ethiopian Airlines, at that point Boeing’s exclusive customer for its wide-body aircraft on the continent. Six years later, the model seems to have convinced the airline, which is flying 16 of these aircraft and waiting for six more.

But on 28 July this year, the continent’s leading airline announced that it had modified its order, replacing four of the A350-900s with a superior model, the A350-1000. Again, this will be a first on the continent.

READ MORE Ethiopia: 10 things to know about new Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business