Ethiopian Airlines to launch Airbus A350-1000 in Africa

On 29 June 2016, the very first operational Airbus A350 in Africa, an A350-900, landed in Addis Ababa, the hub of Ethiopian Airlines, at that point Boeing’s exclusive customer for its wide-body aircraft on the continent. Six years later, the model seems to have convinced the airline, which is flying 16 of these aircraft and waiting for six more.

But on 28 July this year, the continent’s leading airline announced that it had modified its order, replacing four of the A350-900s with a superior model, the A350-1000. Again, this will be a first on the continent.