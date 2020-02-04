Senegal’s first offshore exploration round will be a tax code test

Coronavirus: Africa puts China in quarantine
Royal Air Maroc, RwandAir, Kenya Airways ... Six out of eight African airlines with flights to China have suspended flights to and from China.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'History is contested territory in Ethiopia' – Maaza Mengiste
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 4 February 2020 09:07
Senegal’s oil and gas industry is billed as the engine of double-digit economic growth as well as a template for other African countries.
But analysts are questioning whether the new fiscal terms that will be used in the country’s first-ever offshore licensing round take sufficient account of stiff international competition for exploration capital.
“The big issue for potential upstream investors in Senegal is the fiscal terms on offer in the updated code,” says Roderick Bruce, principal oil and gas risk analyst for Africa at IHS Markit in London.
Government tax take has been increased “substantially” in the 2019 code versus the 1998 version, he notes. The bid round will be the “first real barometer” of whether Senegal has tightened terms too far, he says.
Recent African bid rounds have seen licenses on offer go unawarded, Bruce notes. “That could happen again in Senegal.” Contract terms are set to play an even greater role in determining how successful countries are in securing new investment, he says.
The round, which was launched on January 31, comprises 12 blocks offshore Senegal. Applications to the ministry of petroleum and energy close July 31.
Senegal is counting on the exploration to drive rapid economic growth. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicts that Senegalese growth will slow this year but will pick up in 2021 as global confidence improves.
The need for exploration companies to submit a detailed local content plan on an annual basis will moderately increase the regulatory burden, Bruce at IHS Markit wrote in his research. “Due to Senegal’s lack of regulatory capacity, it remains unclear how effectively the authorities will be able to monitor compliance with the law.”
In comparison with many established hydrocarbon producers in the region, institutional transparency in Senegal is quite high, Bruce says, but this could turn out to be a double-edged sword. “That in turn generates more political and public scrutiny and higher popular expectations for an inclusive and fair use of revenues, he says.
Bottom Line: Senegal may find itself needing to make fiscal concessions to maximize its potential in a crowded exploration marketplace.
Although backed by Joseph Kabila, the Gécamines’ boss – who is currently entangled in a dispute with Israeli businessman Dan Gertler – could end up bearing the brunt of President Félix Tshisekedi’s anticorruption policy.
According to analysts from the Morocco-based firm Dataprotect, sub-Saharan African banks are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks (bank card fraud, phishing, intrusions, etc.), mainly due to a lack of qualified technicians and investment in cybersecurity.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.