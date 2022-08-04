Reparations: Nana Akufo-Addo’s highly political appeal

Are there crimes that should never be subject to a statute of limitations, across the centuries, above and beyond the generations or changes in political regimes? Accused of being too cosy with the unfashionable West and of reneging on his promise of independence from the IMF, Ghana’s president has played a wild card: the memory of slavery.

Posted on Tuesday, Nana Akufo-Addo’s tweets declare that the time has come for a debate on financial reparations for the continent whose “20 million sons and daughters had their freedom curtailed and were sold into slavery.”