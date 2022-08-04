racial healing

Reparations: Nana Akufo-Addo’s highly political appeal

Damien Glez
By Damien Glez

A French/Burkinabé artist and editorialist.

Posted on Thursday, 4 August 2022 16:54

Image by Damien Glez

On social networks, Ghana’s president reopened the debate on the financial reparations that, according to him, should be paid to African victims of slavery. 

Are there crimes that should never be subject to a statute of limitations, across the centuries, above and beyond the generations or changes in political regimes? Accused of being too cosy with the unfashionable West and of reneging on his promise of independence from the IMF, Ghana’s president has played a wild card: the memory of slavery.

Posted on Tuesday, Nana Akufo-Addo’s tweets declare that the time has come for a debate on financial reparations for the continent whose “20 million sons and daughters had their freedom curtailed and were sold into slavery.”

