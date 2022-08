These three conditions, known as structural benchmarks, include implementation of national tax policy, scrapping fuel subsidies and a push for Kenya Power to fully bridge its fiscal gap by 2023.

These are fresh conditions added to the 38-month $2.34bn (KSh276bn) loan deal Kenya signed in April 2021 under the special drawing rights (SDR) that is currently being settles in tranches and will spill over to the next administration.