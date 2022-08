On 28 July, while on a campaign trail in Nakuru county, Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga launched a grassroots movement dubbed Rauka na Firimbi (wakeup on the whistle call) tasked with getting out the vote for the coalition party on 9 August.

“We will have our people moving from one village to another waking up our supporters in the wee hours of the morning using a whistle to go and cast their ballot. We want to win this election in round one,” said Raila, blowing a whistle hanging around his neck.