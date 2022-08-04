Manufacturing accounted for 13% of Kenya’s GDP in 2010, dropping to a share of 7.2% in 2021, Alando says. He cites incentives offered by Ethiopia and Uganda in areas such as textiles and agricultural processing as among the reasons for the decline. The drop is “clear evidence” that the new president will need to focus on manufacturing, he says.
Kenya: New president needs strategy to reverse manufacturing decline, KAM says
Kenya’s new president needs a strategy to address the country’s long-term manufacturing decline, Tobias Alando, acting CEO of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), tells The Africa Report.