Nigeria: Buhari’s $2.7m car gift to Niger Republic despite rising poverty causes uproar

By Akin Irede
Posted on Thursday, 4 August 2022 11:15

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari arrives for the Leaders' Retreat, in Kigali, Rwanda June 25, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to supply 10 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs to neighbouring Niger Republic is causing uproar in Nigeria, a country facing an unprecedented debt and poverty level.

A document detailing the transfer was shared by journalist, David Hundeyin, on Twitter

Justifying the decision to spend over N1.14bn ($2.7m) finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, said the vehicles were purchased for the government of Niger for security purposes.

However, it remains unclear how such SUVs could boost the security of Niger Republic which borders Nigeria’s troubled northwest.

