Nigeria: Buhari’s $2.7m car gift to Niger Republic despite rising poverty causes uproar

A document detailing the transfer was shared by journalist, David Hundeyin, on Twitter

I'm going to put this on Twitter because @WestAfricaWeek is a long-read platform that doesn't do breaking news, and this needs to be out there. I've got hold of a budget office document showing @MBuhari approving N1.4 billion to buy vehicles for the government of Niger Republic. pic.twitter.com/GDVx50cOJ0 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) August 2, 2022

Justifying the decision to spend over N1.14bn ($2.7m) finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, said the vehicles were purchased for the government of Niger for security purposes.

However, it remains unclear how such SUVs could boost the security of Niger Republic which borders Nigeria’s troubled northwest.

