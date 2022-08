Along with 1918 and 1945, 2022 marks a milestone for the Moroccan Jewish community. During the Council of Ministers on 13 July, three new bodies were created: the National Council of the Moroccan Jewish Community, the Commission of Moroccan Jews Abroad and the Foundation of Moroccan Judaism. King Mohammed VI and Crown Prince Moulay Hassan were present when Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit announced the project.