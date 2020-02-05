Kenya braces for a tough economic year, despite growth predictions

Cameroon: Israel looks after Paul Biya’s security with elite forces
From communication interception technology to physical security, Cameroon’s state security market is entirely in the hands of Israelis.
After a period of sustained economic growth, the East African economic giant is struggling to balance its looming debt repayments, global and regional shifts, and a struggling private sector.
According to analysts, the country’s growth prospects for 2020 range from 5.5% percent to 6.1%, mainly driven by a revitalised private sector.
President Kenyatta’s administration also pushed both the central and county governments to stop delaying payments to suppliers, in a bid to get more money circulating in the economy.
Njoroge said he had “secured commitments from banks that they will act responsibly…[and] work for and with Kenyans”. At a press conference after the bank’s monetary policy committee further cut the benchmark interest rate, Njoroge also said that lenders will not use a “one size fits all” approach to determining credit risk, which he called “lazy banking”.
For lenders in Kenya, the current economic downturn and slow growth prospects present a major challenge.
The country’s once booming real estate sector is struggling, with dailies carrying multiple pages of properties on auction. But the challenge is that no one is buying the foreclosed properties, because of what some lenders say is a legal infrastructure that prevents them from selling them at lower prices.
A 2012 law prevents banks from disposing off foreclosed properties at any price below 75% of the market value. This was meant to ensure that borrowers would not have to dig further into their pockets to complete paying their outstanding loans, but lenders are now stuck in a situation where they have to offer properties for auction at prices far higher than what anyone is willing to pay.
Like the government, lenders now expect agriculture, small and medium sized enterprises and a robust private sector credit growth to close the gap. There are other challenges, such as climate change and global events.
Foreign remittances, by Kenyans in the diaspora and possibly Kenyan residents engaged in the gig economy, now account for the country’s largest source of foreign exchange.
Remittances in 2019 reached a peak of $2.8 million; in its draft budget policy document, the country’s treasury outlined a plan to revitalise other traditional foreign exchange earners, such as tourism and agriculture.
Kenya’s other foreign exchange earners, such as tourism and agricultural products, are not doing as well due to terror attacks, global tensions, and climate change which has caused flooding, followed by an unprecedented locust invasion.
Currently battling a large-scale locust invasion, its first in over seven decades, the East African country has “already begun taking steps by being pioneers in green finance.
The inaugural green bond was cross listed on the Nairobi and London stock exchanges: “Climate change is real, with Africa contributing the least carbon to the atmosphere, but bearing the biggest brunt”, says the Governor.
