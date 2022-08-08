Mali: Resolute Mining CEO aims to prove Mark Bristow wrong at Syama gold project

Resolute Mining CEO Terry Holohan believes he is close to proving Bristow wrong.

“We thought we could crack the metallurgy,” says Holohan, who took over as CEO in May. “We’ve now ticked the box.” He’s looking forward to seeing Bristow, now CEO of Barrick Gold, and updating him on the project’s progress. “That conversation will happen.”

The Syama gold mine is in the south of Mali, 300km southeast of the capital Bamako and about 32km from the border with Côte d’Ivoire. The mine has a life of about 35 years at current production rates, Holohan says. Profitability remains a challenge. Resolute had a net loss of $367.5m in 2021, versus a profit of $5m a year earlier, as it was hurt by an extended wet season and unplanned maintenance issues at Syama.