The operation should be able to take place within a few weeks. On 4 August, Alassane Ouattara signed a decree authorising the sale on the stock market of 9.95% of the Ivorian state’s shares in the telecoms operator – the equivalent of 14.95 million shares which will be sold at 9,500 CFA francs (€14.5) each.

80% of these shares will be reserved for natural and legal persons of Ivorian nationality, with a view to facilitating investment in the stock market. This operation has been on hold since 2017 and Orange’s merger with Côte d’Ivoire Telecom.

20% of the capital concerned in total