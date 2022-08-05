On the sidelines

Uganda: Museveni unmoved by US plea to condemn Russia

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Friday, 5 August 2022 20:21

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni walk during their meeting in Entebbe, Uganda July 26, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni walk during their meeting in Entebbe, Uganda July 26, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Despite a decade-long alliance with the West, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni appeared unmoved by this week's visit from US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Washington looks to pull Kampala to its side in its dispute with Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

Thomas-Greenfield’s 4 August social call came less than a week after a historic visit by Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the first high-ranking Russian official to ever set foot in Uganda. His visit has been viewed as a diplomatic victory for Moscow.

READ MORE Uganda: Lavrov visit to Museveni creates headache for Washington

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics