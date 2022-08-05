Thomas-Greenfield’s 4 August social call came less than a week after a historic visit by Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the first high-ranking Russian official to ever set foot in Uganda. His visit has been viewed as a diplomatic victory for Moscow.
Uganda: Museveni unmoved by US plea to condemn Russia
Despite a decade-long alliance with the West, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni appeared unmoved by this week's visit from US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Washington looks to pull Kampala to its side in its dispute with Russia over the Ukraine invasion.