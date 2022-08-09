DRC: Following in Equity’s footsteps, KCB Group is moving into the Congolese market

In the works for several months, the acquisition of Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) by Kenya’s second largest group, in terms of total assets ($6.9bn as of 31 December 2021), is in the home stretch. KCB and TMB executives have signed an agreement under which the Kenyan giant will acquire the Congolese bank. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.

READ MORE DRC: Equity Bank looks after its margins in Kinshasa

“This gives us a lot of room to accelerate our growth ambitions,” says Andrew Wambari Kairo, chairman of the KCB Group, who says he is delighted to be able to play “a catalytic role in DRC and East Africa’s economic development.”

Thus, KCB Group has acquired DRC’s third largest bank in terms of total assets estimated at $1.1bn in 2020, behind Rawbank ($2.8bn) and EquityBCDC ($2.5bn).

Two-step transaction

In detail, TMB’s management has agreed to sell 85% of the group’s shares as a first step. “With our knowledge of the local market, backed by the KCB group’s size and expertise, we should be able to increase our market share and returns,” says Robert Levy, chairman of the board of the Congolese Trust Merchant Bank group.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Now a majority shareholder in the DRC-based bank, the Kenyan giant, whose net profit reached $298m in 2021, is expected to acquire the remaining 15% by 2025. The transaction will be made with a cash payment for the shares based on TMB’s net asset value at the date of closing. A multiplication factor of 1.49 has also been included in the final agreement signed between the two groups.

Duel at a distance

The transaction is reminiscent of when the holding company Equity Group (EGH) acquired 66.53% of BCDC’s capital in August 2020 for $95m. The Congolese regulator gave the green light at the end of December for the group led by James Mwangi to merge its local banking network with the newly acquired institution, thus increasing its stake in EquityBCDC to over 77%.

While the local leader, Rawbank, chaired by Mustapha Rawji, still retains banking leadership in DRC, Mwangi at the helm of Equity still has his sights set on becoming DRC’s leading bank.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Meanwhile, KCB’s management has confirmed its pan-African ambitions. Already present in Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda – whose local subsidiary recently merged with Banque Populaire du Rwanda (BPR) to form BPR Bank Rwanda -, the group led by Joshua Oigara since 2013, is attacking a terrain conquered by its compatriot Equity Bank Group, which is also ahead of it on the Kenyan market. Despite the fact that, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Kenya for the year 2021, KCB has a narrow lead in terms of local market share, with 13.81% compared to Equity Bank Kenya’s 13.57%.

Following the recent acquisition of TMB, Kenya Commercial Bank now has access to a network of 110 branches and counters across DRC, which is Africa’s second-largest country with an estimated population of over 93 million. “Once completed, this purchase will complete the KCB group’s regional footprint with an asset base of $12.6bn and is expected to consolidate the group’s retail and corporate banking networks,” KCB management said.