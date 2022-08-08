township violence

Exploring the roots of South Africa’s xenophobia

By 'Tofe Ayeni
Posted on Monday, 8 August 2022 12:13

Refugees protest against xenophobia as they gather around the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices, requesting the agency to send them to safer countries, in Cape Town, South Africa, October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Xenophobia in South Africa, particularly against other Africans, periodically becomes the forefront of international news. Does it disappear at times or simply become a backburner issue in the news? How did it start?

Jason Njoku, Nigerian businessman and co-founder/CEO of video-on-demand service for Nigerian movies iROKOtv, was recently stopped and questioned by policemen in South Africa. His Uber was stopped on the way to the airport in Johannesburg and they asked him which African country he was from.

