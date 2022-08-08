Jason Njoku, Nigerian businessman and co-founder/CEO of video-on-demand service for Nigerian movies iROKOtv, was recently stopped and questioned by policemen in South Africa. His Uber was stopped on the way to the airport in Johannesburg and they asked him which African country he was from.
Exploring the roots of South Africa’s xenophobia
Xenophobia in South Africa, particularly against other Africans, periodically becomes the forefront of international news. Does it disappear at times or simply become a backburner issue in the news? How did it start?