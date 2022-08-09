Back to the Future

Meritus seeks funding for Lake Tanganyika’s New African Queen

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 9 August 2022 06:00

Dubai-based Meritus Development is seeking to raise up to $58m for two east African logistics projects including a floating containerised port on Lake Tanganyika, CEO Andrew Lemon tells The Africa Report.

The company wants to raise $40m to $45m to build the floating port. Meritus has engaged naval engineers to design a vessel which would allow loading, unloading and transhipment in the lake, with a capacity for 180 20-foot containers. The lake’s stormy weather and powerful waves mean that the vessel will need to be built to an almost ocean-going standard, Lemon says.

