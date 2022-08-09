The company wants to raise $40m to $45m to build the floating port. Meritus has engaged naval engineers to design a vessel which would allow loading, unloading and transhipment in the lake, with a capacity for 180 20-foot containers. The lake’s stormy weather and powerful waves mean that the vessel will need to be built to an almost ocean-going standard, Lemon says.
Meritus seeks funding for Lake Tanganyika’s New African Queen
