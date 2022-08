Two years ago, Thomas Endrias used to find regular employment as a day labourer at construction sites in Addis Ababa, but lately, he struggles to find shifts. “There’s little work now,” he tells The Africa Report. “I am just sitting around.”

Ethiopia has been one of the world’s fastest economies over the last 15 years, recording average annual growth of 9.5%, according to the World Bank. Much of it was fuelled by huge spending on infrastructure and agribusiness as the country attempted to replicate the ‘economic miracle’ of East Asia through centralised planning.