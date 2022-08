Fibre is one of the tools in Vodacom’s multi-instrument arsenal aimed at deepening connectivity in its markets from “Cape to Cairo”, and is driving growth beyond mobile revenue, from the current 18% to between 25% and 30% in the medium term, according to Joosub.

“We think South Africa is lagging behind in terms of fibre – the same for the continent. We see the fibre opportunity across the entire continent,” Joosub recently told The Africa Report at Vodacom’s headquarters in Midrand, Gauteng.