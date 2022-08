Kenya is facing one of its toughest economic crises in its history, with the cost of living turning out to be a major concern for most voters, according to local opinion polls.

George Ngumi is looking forward to voting on 9 August in an election widely seen as one of the most competitive since Kenya’s independence in 1963.

READ MORE Kenya election: Pollsters predict Raila ahead of Ruto by a narrow margin

In 2017, Ngumi did not vote because he was frustrated with politicians – those in the government and the opposition.