Accra’s Achimota forest is a shrinking oasis of greenery in the heart of the city of more than 2 million people.

For months, the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to protect the forest from private development and encroachers following reports that it had removed the forest reserve designation from some of the lands. Skeptical Ghanaians see this as a ploy to sell parts of it to connected elites.

READ MORE Ghana’s pact with China to explore bauxite threatens a unique forest

This May, opposition officials and environmental groups slammed a government order ceding 146 hectares (361 acres) of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family, from whom the entire forest lands were acquired in the 1920s.