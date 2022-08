Since the inauguration ceremony of Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in June, Egypt has been stepping up diplomatic efforts to have more influence in the Horn of Africa country.

In July, Sheikh Mohamud visited Cairo and met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss the state of their bilateral relations. This included advancing economic and strategic relations, counterterrorism, and supporting the spread of moderate Islam (in keeping with Al-Azhar’s interpretation).