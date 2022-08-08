united message

Kenya 2022 : Raila and Ruto pray for peace during polls

By Victor Abuso
Posted on Monday, 8 August 2022 14:45

Both top presidential candidates (Raila Odinga lt, William Ruto rt) pray during their respective Sunday service (twitter: @RailaOdinga @WilliamsRuto)

Ahead of Kenya’s anticipated presidential polls on Tuesday, leading presidential candidates Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called for peace and prayers.

After their electoral campaigns wrapped up on Saturday, the two candidates attended separate Sunday church services in the capital Nairobi and expressed confidence of clinching the presidency.

“As we head to the elections on Tuesday, I’m asking all Kenyans to make peace with each other,” Ruto said.

READ MORE Ruto: ‘[I] will accept the outcome of the election whichever way it goes’

During his final campaign in Nairobi on Saturday, Ruto urged his supporters to turn out in large numbers to vote for him, adding that he will accept the results of the election.

“We want peace, we shall accept the decision of the Kenyan people,” he said.

During a prayer service on Sunday, Raila also called for peaceful elections saying he wants a united country after 9 August.

“We will accept the outcome. If we win, we will celebrate and if we lose we will also congratulate the winner because that’s what democracy is all about,” said Raila.

As he was finishing up his campaign in Nairobi, Raila said he is willing to have a second handshake after the results, for the sake of peace. “I’m willing for a second handshake, Kenya is more important than Raila Odinga.”

READ MORE Kenya election 2022: How the Odinga and Kenyatta dynasties set aside their differences

Ruto welcomed Raila’s remarks saying: “I’m ready to meet him over a cup of tea after the elections.”

The two leading candidates should keep on sending such messages to calm their followers.

Kevin Ochol, a Nairobi-based political analyst, says these final statements from the two leaders come at the right time, and will help lower political temperatures after the results.

“The two leading candidates should keep on sending such messages to calm their followers, “ he said.

Ready for the task ahead

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is ready for Tuesday’s polls and voting materials have been transported to all the 46,000 voting centres across the country.

READ MORE Kenya: Can the new IEBC conduct free and fair elections in August 2022 ?

On Sunday 7 August, the IEBC conducted a voter simulation exercise explaining to more than 22 million voters what to expect on voting day.

Polling stations will be opened at 6am and closed at 5pm. The voting process is as follows:

  • The voter is identified electronically using the KIEMS kit or manual register.
  • The voter is issued with six stamped ballot papers
  • The voter moves to the booth and marks the ballot papers secretly
  • The voter puts the ballot papers in the labelled ballot boxes
  • The voter’s finger is marked with indelible ink
  • The voter leaves the polling station

 

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

View subscription options
Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics