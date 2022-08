At a time when discussions on the 2023 finance law are continuing in Bamako, the Malian authorities are working hard to get the country back on the financial market of the West African Monetary Union (UMOA).

The objective? To raise CFAF 270bn (€410m) through the issuance of “support and resilience bonds but also assimilable recovery bonds”.

This operation, which is the largest of its kind ever carried out by the Malian Treasury, should serve to repay the debt arrears accumulated in recent months, while the country was under economic and financial embargo by the Community of West African States (ECOWAS).