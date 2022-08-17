Crypto: From scammers to influencers – players of the African blockchain

This is part 1 of a 3-part series

The Central African Republic has suddenly put the continent in the spotlight, in April becoming the first African country (second in the world after El Salvador) to offer legal tender to cryptocurrencies on its territory, before launching its own digital currency, Sango Coin. Analysts and commentators have questioned the relevance of this choice in a country where only a tiny fraction (11%) of the population has access to the internet, especially at a time when the price of cryptocurrencies – particularly Bitcoin – is plummeting.