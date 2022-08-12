Nigeria: Will cross-dressing soon be banned?

South Africa: Lojay and Sarz on the making of ‘Monalisa’ & their blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano
You'd be hard-pressed to find a song more ubiquitous over the past year than Lojay and Sarz's smash hit single, 'Monalisa'. Released in June ... last year, as part of the pair's collaborative EP, LV N ATTN, 'Monalisa' flew out the gate and rapidly grew into one of the standout hits of the year. Blending Afrobeats and the distinct sounds of Amapiano, which is becoming increasingly popular across the world, 'Monalisa's' hybrid sound came at just the right time.