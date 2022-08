During a meeting in Kampala on 2 August, the duo, together with other key opposition figures and political parties, made a pledge to work together. Previous attempts to bring the two figures together had failed. Besigye, who was Museveni’s main challenger in elections from 2000 to 2016, sat out of the 2021 election, giving Bobi Wine space to take on Museveni who has been in power since 1986. Besigye did not campaign for anyone, including a candidate fronted by his own party.