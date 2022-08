In the case entitled, ‘Keyamo vs Lagos State House of Assembly’ with docket number ID/639M/99, in 1999 Keyamo convoked all 41 members of the house before justice C.O Segun of the Lagos State high court and insisted that the chief judge investigate Tinubu for forgery.

Earlier, legendary activist and lawyer Gani Fawehinmi had accused Tinubu of forging his school certificates and sought an order of the court compelling the police to investigate him. The court ruled that because Tinubu enjoyed immunity at the time, only the Lagos State house of assembly could investigate him.