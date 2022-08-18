inner circles

Zimbabwe: Who’s who in Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s inner circle 

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Thursday, 18 August 2022 13:36

photo by TAR

Constantino Chiwenga, Zimbabwe's vice-president, has been on a journey: first as staunch backer of former President Mugabe, then deposing him in coup and installing current President Mnangagwa. He now has presidential ambitions of his own, but who are his key allies? We take you on a trip through his inner circle, from his military connections, to his political supporters and business partners.

As one of the top leaders of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF), Chiwenga is likely to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the ruling party’s congress slated for October this year. He was one of the key army figures in a military coup that ousted Mugabe in 2017.

