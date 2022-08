Privately held Bridport plans to start supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, targeting industrial, transportation and haulage users nationwide. The move is a partnership with Nigeria LNG, which last year signed sales and purchase agreements with Bridport, Gas Plus LNG Resources and Asiko Energy.

Bridport is developing regasification infrastructure in Lagos to receive and distribute LNG from Nigeria LNG’s terminal on Bonny Island. The company is starting with a storage capacity of 37,000 cubic meters which it hopes to commission at the end of 2022. Akinade says he aims to “demystify” LNG and “proliferate” its use across the country.