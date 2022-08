1- Repeat performance

Oyima is back at the head of the Confédération Patronale du Gabon (CPG), which he headed from 2005 to 2013. After the last CPG boss, Alain Bâ Oumar, suffered a revolt led by bankers, oil companies and other industries threatening to launch a rival movement, Oyima was brought back to avoid the break-up of the employers’ union.

“He was the only one able to build a majority capable of restoring minimal credibility to the association,” says a local analyst.

2- Cumulative