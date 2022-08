The much-anticipated elections were marred by low voter turnout, allegations of voter bribery and technology failure.

An hour before the closure of polling stations only 12 million people out of 22 million had cast their votes in the 46,229 polling stations countrywide.

“At around 4pm 12,065,803 registered voters out of 22,120,458 registered voters had cast their votes. This equates to 56.17% excluding voting through the manual register,” said IEBC Commissioner Francis Wanderi.

By 5pm, the official closing time, the statistics had gone up by 0.53%.