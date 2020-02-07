Bank Zero says it’s set to launch in South Africa in middle of this year

South Africa: Alexander Forbes adds more Rainbow to its mix
An intricately woven set of transactions will result in one of Africa’s richest men owning a sizeable portion of Alexander Forbes through his investment holding company.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 7 February 2020 12:48
Bank Zero, which last year postponed plans to enter South Africa’s banking market, is on track to launch in the middle of 2020, executive director Lezanne Human told The Africa Report.
The systems that will be used are currently being put through a battery of tests, said Human, a former CEO of FNB’s savings and investments unit.
The bank has “sufficient finance to cover operational expenses and regulatory capital requirements,” and won’t need to raise money to launch, she said.
South Africans are becoming increasingly negative in their attitudes to the established incumbents, according to the South African Banking Sentiment Index 2019 published by BrandsEye in November.
New players such as Bank Zero, Discovery Bank and Tyme Bank are hoping to take advantage.
Consumers generally are more positive towards the new players, but that goodwill may wear thin as the newcomers go through the painful process of becoming fully operational, BrandsEye says.
Bank Zero points to card security as an incumbent weak-point.
The card is protected by three different numbers – two of which are invisible to the user. The number changed by the customer will never have to be changed, even when the card expires and is replaced, Bank Zero says.
Established rivals are not standing still as Bank Zero’s tests continue.
According to research from S&P Global Ratings this month, increased digitalization and greater efficiency are set to support the performance of South African banks this year.
Current incumbents sit with massive cost layers and complexity which developed over the years, Human says. “The overall market might not be growing, but a bank with a substantially lower cost base needs a lot less customers to break-even or turn a profit.”
Expansion into other countries is “on the radar, but only after we have had time to bed down operations in South Africa,” she says.
Bottom Line: South Africa’s deteriorating economy may work to Bank Zero’s advantage in eroding inertia and pushing consumers to find more affordable banking options.
