Guinea: Doumbouya’s junta dissolves the FNDC opposition coalition

“The de-facto group Front National pour la Défense de la Constitution (FNDC) has been dissolved.” The government announced the FNDC’s dissolution in a decree issued by territorial administration minister Mory Condé on 8 August, which argued: “Since its creation, […] the movement has always been known for violence against people, degradation and destruction of public and private property, and acts of incitement to hatred or discrimination against people due to their origin or ideology”.