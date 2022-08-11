disappearing act

Guinea: Doumbouya’s junta dissolves the FNDC opposition coalition

Demonstrators during marches called by the FNDC against constitutional reform, 24 October 2019. ©Youssouf Bah/AP/SIPA

The FNDC organised protests against a third term for then president Alpha Condé and today is a fervent proponent of a rapid return to constitutional order. Guinea’s leading opposition coalition is engaged in a tough fight with the transitional government by continuing to maintain its calls to demonstrate. 

“The de-facto group Front National pour la Défense de la Constitution (FNDC) has been dissolved.” The government announced the FNDC’s dissolution in a decree issued by territorial administration minister Mory Condé on 8 August, which argued: “Since its creation, […] the movement has always been known for violence against people, degradation and destruction of public and private property, and acts of incitement to hatred or discrimination against people due to their origin or ideology”.

