On 7 August, the presence of Laurent Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bédié alongside Alassane Ouattara in Yamousoukro for the celebration of the anniversary of Côte d’Ivoire’s independence was supposed to seal the reconciliation between the current and former presidents. Unfortunately, politics once again decided otherwise.

After having considered attending the festivities, Gbagbo ended up declining the invitation. The former president preferred to mingle with the crowd that evening at the Sofitel Hotel Ivoire’s conference centre in Abidjan, where Ivorian music diva Aïcha Koné was celebrating her fortieth birthday.