This is part 3 of a 3-part series

It all started in November 2021. At that time, the price of Bitcoin had reached an all-time high. As it approached $60,000, it won over new followers, surprised by the sudden rise in value of a still poorly understood digital currency, and created new fortunes around the world. Like the rest of the global economy, the world’s leading cryptocurrency was enjoying a favourable economic climate, driven by the recovery in global trade. This was a far cry from today’s fears of commodity shortages, soaring freight prices and the war in Ukraine, which have subsequently caused Bitcoin’s price to plummet to around $20,000.