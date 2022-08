After two very difficult years, the Mauritanian economy is showing signs of improvement. But the situation remains delicate and the country is suffering, like the rest of the continent, from the rise in commodity prices and the persistent pandemic. According to the World Bank, inflation rose from 1.4% in October 2020 to 8.2% in April this year. To ease the burden of rising prices on households, the government is subsidising food and fuel. But these subsidies will soon become unsustainable for the state budget.