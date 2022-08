Overtime, Ogungbe had amassed hundreds of names of people and companies that his peers in the start-up community had spoken to him about – some of which may have been amenable to investing in Identitypass. One by one, he called them up, hoping that someone would buy into the business.

“Sometimes it would take months to secure one meeting and nothing would come of it. Other times, I would get a message via LinkedIn from someone interested to learn more about the business,” says Ogungbe. “It was a real roller-coaster ride.”