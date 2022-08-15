Mission: production

London-listed Afentra wants West African oil assets after deal to buy blocks in Angola

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 15 August 2022 06:00

A woman walks past the head office of Angolan state oil company Sonangol in the capital Luanda
Angola’s Sonangol will continue to operate offshore block 5 after AIM-listed Afentra completes its purchase. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

London-listed Afentra, which is in the process of buying oil production and exploration assets offshore Angola, wants to purchase production stakes in West Africa, CEO Paul McDade tells The Africa Report.

“We are looking at a number of other countries in West Africa,” says McDade, a former CEO of Tullow Oil. He aims to turn Afrenta, formerly known as Sterling Energy, into a medium-sized company holding a range of African oil-producing assets.

Afentra shares resumed trading on London’s Alternative Investment Market on 10 August. Trading was suspended due to proposed Angola purchases from state-owned oil and gas company Sonangol and Croatia’s INA. That was because the scale of the assets in relation to the company meant the deal qualified as a “reverse takeover”.

