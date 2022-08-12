low numbers

Kenya elections 2022: Results awaited as candidates ask why so many people did not vote

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Friday, 12 August 2022 18:49

Voters queue to cast their ballots during the general elections organised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Westlands Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

As Kenyans wait for final results of the tight presidential race pitting deputy president William Ruto against former prime minister Raila Odinga, questions still linger why Kenyans defied the clarion call to turn out in large numbers and vote. Why did millions of Kenyans stay away?

On 9 August, George Ochieng, an election observer, visited polling stations in Nairobi expecting to see high voter turnout in what had been dubbed as one of the most competitive polls in the country’s history.

“I was shocked to find election officials idling in some polling stations waiting for voters to come and cast their ballots. This was a real shocker,” says Ochieng.

His colleague Clement Kutswa witnessed the same scenes in Kiambu and the neighbouring Muranga county.

