Kenya elections 2022: Results awaited as candidates ask why so many people did not vote

On 9 August, George Ochieng, an election observer, visited polling stations in Nairobi expecting to see high voter turnout in what had been dubbed as one of the most competitive polls in the country’s history.

“I was shocked to find election officials idling in some polling stations waiting for voters to come and cast their ballots. This was a real shocker,” says Ochieng.

READ MORE Counting starts in Kenya's 9 August general elections pitting Ruto against Odinga

His colleague Clement Kutswa witnessed the same scenes in Kiambu and the neighbouring Muranga county.