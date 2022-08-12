Sierra Leone: Civilians and police killed in anti-government protests

As Kenya voted, the East Africa region watched in awe, desperation
The East African region has been watching Kenya's recent elections unfold. In Uganda, the election evoked recollections of last year's election, ... which were characterised by violence meted out on opposition politicians. In South Sudan, one of the countries where Kenyans in the diaspora voted, its citizens wondered when their country will hold its first election. Meanwhile, many Tanzanians praised the maturity of Kenya’s democracy.