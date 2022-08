The company may be involved in “some kind of acquisitive growth” in the two countries, Hewitt says. Imperial Logistics became a wholly owned business of DP World in March. “The work has started” in terms of defining a strategy for Imperial’s growth, Hewitt says, without giving a timeline for new market entry.

DP World operates nine ports and terminals in eight African countries, Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Somaliland and South Africa. Hewitt aims to leverage that network to expand the range of corridors in which Imperial offers logistics solutions.