As oppositionists step up their protests and lambast the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government for failing to rein in corruption, improve health and education services and lessen the burden of spiralling fuel and food costs, some of Weah’s supporters have been fighting back.

But sometimes their backing can prove embarrassing to President Weah.

On Independence Day, 26 July, a group known as CDC-Council of Patriots (COP) took to the streets to counter an anti-government demonstration using the #fixthecountry hashtag that activists have made popular in Ghana.