Are South Africa’s protectionist policies stifling competition?

“This is a dangerous stance for the court,” says Hwacha, who is also the executive director of the Asylum Seeker Refugee and Migrant Coalition, who since the August 2 ruling, has been fielding calls from dismayed parents.
Muchengeti Hwacha is lost for words. After concluding four years at the University of KwaZulu Natal Law School in South Africa, the Constitutional Court dropped a shattering ruling: foreign nationals who have lived, studied, and graduated in SA, like him, cannot be admitted as attorneys unless they are permanent residents (PR) or citizens of SA.