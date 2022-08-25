protection drive

Are South Africa’s protectionist policies stifling competition?

By Audrey Simango
Thursday, 25 August 2022

A worker inspects Mercedes-Benz cars at a port, in East London, in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Muchengeti Hwacha is lost for words. After concluding four years at the University of KwaZulu Natal Law School in South Africa, the Constitutional Court dropped a shattering ruling: foreign nationals who have lived, studied, and graduated in SA, like him, cannot be admitted as attorneys unless they are permanent residents (PR) or citizens of SA.

“This is a dangerous stance for the court,” says Hwacha, who is also the executive director of the Asylum Seeker Refugee and Migrant Coalition, who since the August 2 ruling, has been fielding calls from dismayed parents.

